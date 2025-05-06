After making decent earnings during the 4-day extended opening weekend, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, underperformed on its first Monday. It witnessed a drop of more than 55%, thus putting the film in an uncomfortable position. Amid this, if we look at the positive thing, the biggie has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

Retro on day 5

The morning shows started with 16% occupancy. In the afternoon shows, occupancy jumped to 25%. In the evening shows, occupancy dipped to 22%. In the night shows, occupancy was 27%. Overall, in Tamil, the occupancy was 23% throughout the day. The Telugu version had an occupancy of just 13% on Monday. The Hindi version is a washout.

As per estimates, Retro earned 3.40 crores on day 5, a drop of 56.12% compared to Friday’s 7.75 crores. It’s an alarming sign and the film must maintain a steady pace for a decent week 1 collection.

Surpasses Veera Dheera Sooran

Including Monday’s collection, Retro stands at 46.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, it has comfortably crossed Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran (42.71 crores) to become Kollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in 2025.

It will soon surpass Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja (48.70 crores) to grab the 4th spot on the list. However, it won’t be able to beat Vidaamuyarchi‘s 81.58 crores.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers at the Indian box office in 2025 (net collection):

Good Bad Ugly – 153.43 crores

Dragon – 102.55 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 81.58 crores

Madha Gaja Raja – 48.70 crores

Retro – 46.55 crores

Veera Dheera Sooran – 42.71 crores

More about the film

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and it was theatrically released on May 1, 2025. It is reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. Already, the film has recovered 71.61% of the budget. Let’s see how far it goes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

