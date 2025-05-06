Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is enjoying a solid run at the Indian box office. After a successful ride in the 4-day extended opening weekend, the film had its real test on Monday. Guess what? It has passed the Monday litmus test with flying colors. In fact, it has smashed the 4th biggest first Monday for Bollywood in 2025, overtaking Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

Raid 2 enjoys a good Monday!

Since there are no other major releases from Bollywood, the Bollywood crime thriller is enjoying a massive show count across the country. The film started with 7% occupancy in the morning shows, which jumped to 14% in the afternoon. Evening was decent with 16% occupancy. In the night shows, the occupancy was 23%. Overall, it enjoyed an occupancy of 15% throughout the day, which isn’t up to the mark, but a good number came on the board due to a huge show count.

According to the official update, Raid 2 scored 7.47 crores on day 5, a drop of 42.75% from Friday’s 13.05 crores, which was a regular working day. It’s a good hold, and from here, the film aims for an easy entry into the 100 crore club in the next few days.

With 7.47 crores, Raid 2 also scored Bollywood’s 4th biggest first Monday in 2025, just surpassing Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which earned 7.30 crores on its first Monday.

Take a look at the top first Mondays of Bollywood in 2025 (net collection)

Sikandar – 33.36 crores

Chhaava – 24.10 crores

Sky Force – 8.10 crores

Raid 2 – 7.47 crores

Jaat – 7.30 crores

Set to beat Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa!

Including Monday’s collection, Raid 2 currently stands at 81.30 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s already Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Very soon, it’ll cross Bholaa (90 crores) to grab the 4th spot.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s top post-COVID grossers below (net collection):

Singham Again – 270.60 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Bholaa – 90 crores

Raid 2 – 81.30 crores (5 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

