Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, has amassed a decent sum at the worldwide box office, and very soon, it’ll complete a month in theatres. Considering the buzz, the film had the potential to earn big, crossing the 150 crore milestone comfortably, but that won’t happen now. The pace has slowed, and the film has already wrapped up its run in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 26!

Released on April 10, the Bollywood action entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics, but among the targeted audience, it received favorable word-of-mouth. Considering the huge budget, the film needed to cater to a broader audience, apart from the audience in the mass centers. However, that didn’t happen. Still, it has managed to reach a respectable total.

Earns over 119 crores in 26 days

Jaat has completed 26 days in theatres, and on its fourth Monday, it earned just 11 lakh. Including this, the total at the Indian box office stands at 89.17 crore net. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 105.22 crores. In the overseas market, the film has already ended its run by earning 14 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 119.22 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 89.17 crores

India gross – 105.22 crores

Overseas gross – 14 crores

Worldwide gross – 119.22 crores

Jaat is Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grosser of all time!

With 119.22 crores, Jaat is Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. From here, it won’t cover much distance and is likely to wrap up at 120-121 crore gross. So, it’ll fail to surpass Gadar’s 133.12 crore gross.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores Gadar – 133.12 crores Jaat – 119.22 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 88.72 crores Border – 65.57 crores

