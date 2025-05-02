The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi started off on a good note but is a lost cause now. The negative reviews from the masses and critics alike heavily affected the movie. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, on its 14th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 14 lakhs*. This was a drop around 36% since the movie amassed 22 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 12.65 crores*.

The movie will most likely close its curtains below 15 crores. The day-wise collections have drastically reduced now and there is little or no hope left for the same. Not only this but Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s previous box office outing, Devil: The British Secret Agent also earned 28% more than Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi in its 14 days which came to 17.63 crore.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs

Day 12: 22 lakhs

Day 13: 22 lakhs

Day 14: 14 lakhs*

Total: 12.65 crores*

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a budget of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.65 crores, it has covered only 28% of its budget. Talking about the film, it has been helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

