Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report is getting decent word-of-mouth, and the impact is reflected in the box office numbers as the political-social drama takes a jump on the second day. Though the film has not touched the 5 crore mark in two days, it has still shown considerable good growth.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, November 16 , Saturday, the film has taken a jump of 42% and earned in the range of 2.2 – 2.4 crore at the box office as per the early trends. This is a good jump as it opening at 1.41 crore at the box office.

Vikrant Massey surprised everyone by bringing a super hit at the box office last year with 12th Fail, a simplistic film with excellent storytelling without any glamourous or superstar to support it. It was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The Sabarmati Report VS 12th Fail

In two days, The Sabarmati Report is walking neck-to-neck with 12th Fail. In fact, while the film also starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, based on the Gujarat riots, earned higher than 12th Fail on the opening day, it earned in a similar range on day 2.

12th Fail earned 1.10 crore at the box office on the opening day, with 2.51 crore coming in on day 2. This was a huge 126% jump, which is much better than The Sabarmati Report’s jump as per the early trends.

Here is the breakdown of the total two days of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.69 crore

Day 2: 2.40 crore* (estimated)

Total: 4.09 crore* (estimated)

