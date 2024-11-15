The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar continues to go strong at the box office on its 15th day. The film’s day-wise collection also saw a slight growth. It is not fast inching towards the 100 crore milestone. Take a look at its box office performance.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the day-wise collection of the movie came to 0.56 crore. This was a slight increase from the day-wise collection of its 14th day, wherein the film earned 0.6 crore. The India net collection of the film now comes to 60.27 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer comes at 71.11 crore. The movie has earned a decent 25.5 crore from its overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 96.61 crore. It is now around 4 crores away from the 100 crore milestone. Despite a heavy competition from movies like Amaran and Bagheera, it should be able to achieve this target provided an upward graph in the day-wise collection. It also requires a positive word of mouth, which it has been garnering.

The movie also recovered its entire budget recently. Mounted at a scale of 56 crore, with its current India net collection of 60.27 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.27 crore. This means that the ROI percentage of the movie comes to 7.62%.

Lucky Baskhar To Beat Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Soon?

It is also interesting to observe that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is just inches from beating the lifetime collection of the Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie had amassed 100.51 crore and it seems that Lucky Baskhar might overtake target soon. It will be interesting to see whether Dulquer manages to surpass this record set by Nani.

Lucky Baskhar To Release On OTT Soon

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will soon be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The movie will be released on November 30, 2024. So fans who missed catching up on this period crime drama in the theatres, can watch it online soon. Lucky Baskhar has been directed by Venky Atluri.

