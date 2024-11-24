The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action-comedy film Mechanic Rocky was released on November 22, 2024. Despite a fairly positive response from the masses, the film has not witnessed a very impressive box office collection. The collections further dropped on the second day.

Mechanic Rocky Box Office Collection Day 2

The Vishwak Sen starrer opened at 1.55 crore. Given the decent buzz surrounding the film, the numbers could have been better. However, just when it was expected that the movie might witness a rise with its second-day collection, it instead saw a drop. The film saw a decrease of around 14.19% on its second day. It earned 1.33 crore. The total 2-day box office collection of the movie now stands at 2.88 crore. It is yet to cross the 3 crore mark. The movie might see an improvement in the collections if there is an adequate positive word of mouth which might give a boost in the collections.

Reactions To Mechanic Rocky

The majority of the fans felt that the Vishwak Sen starrer picked up the pace from the second half. While many netizens felt that the film’s first half could have been better, the second half managed to give a 360-degree turn to the film in terms of the entertainment quotient. Many fans praised Vishwak Sen’s intense performance in the same. Well, we hope that this critical acclaim manages to uplift the box office collection of the film.

About The Film

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. At the same time, the music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

