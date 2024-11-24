The countdown is set for Maharaja’s grand release in China. The film is just five days away from hitting theatres, and box office enthusiasts are excited to see how it performs in the country. In the past, Indian films have performed exceptionally well there, earning more than their entire global lifetime collection. However, as far as the Tamil industry is concerned, there aren’t any big money spinners, and that is expected to change with the Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

In China, Indian films with grounded stories and a drama quotient tend to perform brilliantly. Interestingly, almost every larger-than-life biggie that was a blockbuster in India has failed to make it big in China. Smaller films like Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Andhadhun, and Mom have fetched massive numbers in the country.

Backed by strong content, Maharaja is expected to do wonders at the China box office, and that’s why everyone is keeping a close eye on it. Recently, it performed really well in premiere shows, and now, it is enjoying a solid response in advance booking. As per the latest update, the film has already sold tickets worth more than 1 crore in China for day 1.

The pace is really good as Maharaja is scheduled to release on November 29 and there’s still enough time left. If the trend continues, it might rake in a strong number in opening day pre-sales alone. Afterward, if the content clicks with the audience, then the sky will be the limit.

Maharaja has a high chance of entering the top 10 Indian grossers in China, but to accomplish this task, it will need to surpass Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is holding the 10th spot.

Baahubali 2 did a business of 81 crores at the China box office, and there’s a possibility that it will be surpassed by the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. For the unversed, Baahubali 2 was reportedly released in China on 18,000 screens. On the other side, Vijay’s film is said to be a grand release, with a screen count of 40,000. So, Prabhas’ magnum opus seems to be in danger as Maharaja already has an edge of 55% higher screen count.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

