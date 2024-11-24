The Satyadev starrer Telugu action thriller film Zebra was released on November 22, 2024. Despite some buzz and a positive response, the opening collection of the film has not been that impressive. On its second day, though, it saw a sharp increase, it still remains at the lower levels.

Zebra Box Office Collection Day 2

The Satyadev starrer opened at 4 lakhs, which was quite disappointing. Despite the good buzz surrounding the film, the opening collection was alarmingly low. On its second day, the film witnessed a growth of around 92.72%. The film earned 55 lakhs on its second day. The total 2-day collection of the film now comes to 95 lakhs. Even with this growth, the film remains below the 1 crore mark which is quite dismal indeed. However, since the movie has a scope for some growth owing to a positive word of mouth, it can be expected that the collections might see a further increase.

Will Zebra Be A Game-Changer For Satyadev?

Fans are hoping that the movie turns out to be a game-changer for Satyadev. It is because some of his last movies, like Ram Setu, Krishnamma, Godfather, Godse, and Gurthunda Seethakalam, turned out to be major box office flops. Now, all hopes are on Zebra to see whether he is able to break his streak of box office flops. Even though the first two-day box office collections look unimpressive, it will be interesting to see whether the numbers manage to go up.

About The Movie

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar. The film is helmed by Eashvar Karthic. At the same time, the music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

