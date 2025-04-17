Sunny Deol’s Jaat has posted a healthy sum on the board during its first seven days. After a good start, the film displayed momentum and enjoyed the benefits of the holidays. Even on regular weekdays, there had been a movement at ticket windows, which has now helped the biggie emerge as Sunny’s third highest-grossing film, surpassing Yamla Pagla Deewana at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Jaat pulls off a decent score on day 7

Coming from a Monday holiday, the Bollywood commercial potboiler passed the Tuesday litmus test by earning 6 crores. It was a drop of just 17.80% from Monday’s 7.30 crores. On Wednesday, the film dropped a bit more than expected, but overall, it managed to reach a decent score of 4.05 crores due to good hold across mass circuits. Compared to day 6’s 6 crores, day 7 witnessed a drop of 32.5%.

Overall, Jaat has earned 57.97 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a decent score, and by the end of the 8-day extended opening week, it will easily cross the 60 crore mark.

Surpasses Yamla Pagla Deewana!

With 57.97 crores in the kitty already, Jaat has now emerged as Sunny Deol’s third highest-grossing film of all time. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Yamla Pagla Deewana (55 crores). Before ending its theatrical run, the film will also surpass Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (76.88 crores) and become Sunny’s second highest-grosser.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers in India (net collection):

Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Gadar: Ek Prem Katha – 76.88 crores Jaat – 57.97 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 55 crores Border – 39.45 crores

Jaat to face a dent due to Kesari Chapter 2!

Tomorrow, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 releases in theatres, thus affecting the showcasing of Jaat and impacting the overall box office run. In the lifetime run, it might miss the 100 crore mark in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Likely To Open With Over 30% Less Collection Than Tamannaah Bhatia’s Last Theatrical Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News