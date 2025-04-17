Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, has arrived in theatres today, ahead of the Good Friday holiday. This makes a smart move to capitalize on the 4-day extended weekend, but as far as the day 1 collection is concerned, it doesn’t seem to be a good move. We say so because the advance booking at the Indian box office is not up to the mark. Let’s discuss how much potential it has to score on the opening day in our detailed prediction story!

About Odela 2

For those who aren’t aware, the Telugu supernatural thriller is a sequel to Odela Railway Station. Released in 2022, Odela Railway Station directly arrived on the OTT platform by skipping theatrical release. It saw mixed reception from critics, and it wasn’t a big success even among the audience.

In Odela 2, Tamannaah Bhatia joins the cast as a new addition, while Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha reprise their roles. As a sequel, there’s naturally some buzz for the film, but it’s strong enough.

Day 1 prediction

The promotional material of Odela 2 received a decent response from the viewers and netizens. The addition of Tamannaah Bhatia has grabbed some eyeballs and given the film some sort of awareness. But other than that, there’s no such hype. The Tollywood supernatural thriller has arrived with a limited show count, which isn’t a favorable thing.

Odela 2 closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 53 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats), which is not up the mark. It includes a sale of over 41,000 tickets in India.

Backed by the sequel factor and the presence of Tamannaah Bhatia, Odela 2 will attract some attention and is expected to earn 2-3 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. The predicted range can change slightly depending on audience word-of-mouth.

It looks like an underwhelming yet fair start, and compared to Tamannaah’s last theatrical release, Aranmanai 4 (4.65 crores), it is likely to earn 56.98-35.48% less collection on the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

