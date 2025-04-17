Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in key roles, is all set for its big release tomorrow. Being a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), expectations are high, and there’s genuine interest on the ground level. The promotional material has done its job, and now, it’s all in the hands of the ticket-buying audience. So, let’s take a look at how the film is faring at the Indian box office through the day 1 advance booking report!

Impressive growth in the last 24 hours!

In yesterday’s pre-sales report, we shared that the Bollywood courtroom drama sold tickets worth 9 lakh gross until 10 am IST. As of today’s 10 am IST, the film has sold tickets worth 85 lakh gross for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). If calculated, this is a massive jump of 844.44% in 24 hours. This is the kind of momentum this courtroom drama needed, and now, with just a day to go, tickets are expected to be sold at a much higher pace.

Regarding the total admits, Kesari Chapter 2 has sold over 26,000 tickets at the Indian box office. The average ticket price is below 234 rupees, which is a good thing and will attract more footfall. Talking about the showcasing, the biggie has over 3,500 shows till now and this number will see a significant spike in the coming hours.

Among states, Maharashtra has taken the lead by selling tickets worth 24 lakh gross for day 1, followed by Delhi’s 23 lakh gross. Among cities, the Delhi-NCR region is leading the charts by selling tickets worth 22 lakh gross, followed by Mumbai’s 17 lakh gross.

Kesari Chapter 2 to rely on on-the-spot bookings!

As an adult-rated film and a courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2 depends on on-the-spot bookings. Since tomorrow (Good Friday) is a holiday, the film will benefit from strong footfall through current bookings. If word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, ticket sales will significantly increase tomorrow at the Indian box office.

