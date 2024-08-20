It was earlier announced that producer Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka are all set to bring cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s biopic to the big screen. The movie will trace his numerous achievements in cricket and his courageous battle with cancer in 2011. Needless to say, netizens immediately started speculating on who could play the main lead in the much-awaited biopic.

No sooner was the biopic announced than netizens started drawing out names of the actors they felt would do justice to Yuvraj Singh’s role. Despite delivering a string of flops, some netizens felt that Akshay Kumar could be a suitable candidate for the biopic. While one fan suggested Akshay’s name, the other netizen shared a screenshot of Yuvraj’s earlier quote wherein he had expressed his wish to see Akshay Kumar play the leading role in his biopic. At the same time, another fan said that Ranbir Kapoor might be the ideal choice. The tweet said, “Super excited! Hope they do justice to Yuvraj Singh by having a quality actor play him. Bollywood has many stars but a very few are real actors. Only Ranbir Kapoor has the class to portray different layers of Yuvraj’s life.”

We also saw a fan recommend Aditya Roy Kapur’s name. The fan also shared a picture of the Aashiqui 2 actor, in which he bears an uncanny resemblance to Yuvraj Singh. Furthermore, a fan suggested John Abraham’s name for the biopic. A fan also added, “Sidharth Malhotra grab it.” A fan also added Vicky Kaushal’s name to the biopic.

However, a netizen felt that the role of Yuvraj Singh should be played by the actor Herry Tangiri, who also played Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Herry’s stark resemblance to Yuvraj in the 2016 film had grabbed several eyeballs. Well, it will be interesting to see whether the makers consider these suggestions. We are excited to see who gets roped in for the biopic.

