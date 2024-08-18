After bringing in 2.42 crores on Friday, Khel Khel Mein grew a bit on Saturday, as 3.40 crores came in. That said, the film really needs a lot more in daily collections. These are certainly not the kind of numbers that augur well for the film, given its merits and the appreciation it has received from those who have watched it.

That’s ironic because no one has disliked Khel Khel Mein. The issue is the limited footfalls, which means the word of mouth isn’t spreading as far as it should. Also, the euphoria around Stree 2 is not settling down at all since that film has been hugely appreciated. As a result, audience attention is pretty much focused there in much larger numbers.

Ideally, the big jump for the Akshay Kumar starrer should have come by Saturday, which would have meant the momentum would continue today and tomorrow. Had 5 crores or more been collected, then Khel Khel Mein would have attained some total by the time the weekdays kicked off. So far, the film has managed to cross double digits, but that has come after three days, totaling 11.05 crores.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and others in the lead roles. It has been directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is touted as a family entertainer. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming days witness an upward graph for the film. Otherwise, sadly, the film might be included in Akshay Kumar’s ongoing string of flops, which we are sure his fans do not want right now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

