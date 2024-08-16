It was a three-way clash at the Indian box office this Independence Day. Stree 2 has taken a clear lead and is smashing records at the ticket windows. Its competitors, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, are struggling to add audiences and have drastically dropped compared to the opening day. Scroll below for early estimates of day 2.

As most know, Stree 2 made an earth-shattering start on day 1 with 64.80 crores in the kitty. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar led multi-starrer made an underwhelming start with only 5.23 crores in earnings on the opening day. Last but not least is Vedaa, which remained a little better than Khel Khel Mein as it earned 6.75 crores.

Vedaa vs Khel Khel Mein Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

After a disastrous opening, there remained no sign of improvement for Khel Khel Mein on Friday. As per early estimates, Akshay Kumar’s film added collections in the range of 1.80-2.10 crores on day 2. This is a drop of around 65-61% compared to the collections made on the opening day.

The overall collection of Khel Khel Mein after two days will land somewhere between 7.03-7.33 crores.

John Abraham starrer Vedaa also witnessed a similar fate. As per early trends, the action thriller garnered earnings in the range of 1.70-2 crores on day 2. It has witnessed a drop of around 74-70% on the second day.

After two days, the overall earnings will land somewhere between 8.45-8.75 crores.

One may give these trends the benefit of the doubt since it was a normal working Friday. The response has been mixed for both films, but hopefully, there will be a growth in numbers on Saturday and Sunday. If not, both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are heading for disastrous results at the box office.

Struggling because of Stree 2 mania

It is to be noted that there is immense competition from Stree 2, which is stealing maximum screens at the ticket windows. In fact, the makers of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had to add late-night shows owing to tremendous occupancies. Only time will tell whether Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s films will sail or sink in this testing time.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

