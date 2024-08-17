Despite Stree 2, none of the Independence Day releases have made any big impact at the Indian box office. From Bollywood, two more major releases have released in theatres: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Both have put on a dismal performance so far and soon, they’ll be heading for a closer. Let’s find out how they performed on day 3!

Before this, Akshay and John clashed on two Independence Days, and the films of both actors were successful on both occasions. This time, none of them’s films have worked at ticket windows as the fever of Stree 2 has gripped the entire nation. Due to a big holiday on Thursday, both films took a fair start, and they were exposed on Friday, which was a regular working day. Today, being a Saturday, there was some growth, but that’s clearly not enough.

Khel Khel Mein picked up today to some extent at urban centers, but the overall growth didn’t result in a major turnaround. As per early trends flowing in, the Akshay Kumar starrer is closing its day 3 at 3.45-3.65 crores, which is a jump of 42.56-50.82% from Friday’s 2.42 crores. It’s good growth, but the overall collection is very low and stands at 11.10-11.30 crores net at the Indian box office.

Coming to Vedaa, the film is lagging behind Akshay Kumar’s film after staying ahead on Independence Day. On day 2, it saw a sharp decline and earned just 1.75 crores. Compared to this, on day 3, it has shown a jump of 34.28-45.71% to earn 2.35-2.55 crores, taking the total collection of 10.85-11.05 crores net in India.

As we can see, both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are performing poorly. Tomorrow is the last day for both films to show some growth. From Monday onwards, it will be curtains down for both films.

