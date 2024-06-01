Is Shubman Gill Getting Married To Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Ridhima Pandit? Actress Finally Breaks Silence

Shubman Gill is just breaking hearts all around. Amidst rumors of his alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar, Gill has been in the news for some pretty shocking dating life updates. The internet is fascinating; more often than not, celebrities become the subject of dating rumors that surprise everyone. Something similar happened with Cricketer Shubman Gill when the rumors of his alleged wedding with Actress Ridhima Pandit started going viral. The actress finally broke her silence and reacted to the rumors of her alleged wedding with Shubman Gill.

Known for his on-field prowess and personal life, Shubman Gill is one of India’s most talked-about cricket players. Rumors are circulating that Shubman Gill is engaged to television actress Ridhima Pandit and that they plan to get married soon. According to media reports, the supposed marriage could happen in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in December 2024. Reports even said that Shubman and Ridhima allegedly wished to keep their marriage a secret, prohibiting cell phones and media coverage during the nuptials. But are the rumors true?

Well, actress Ridhima Pandit finally broke her silence on the alleged wedding rumors. She took to Instagram to post a video clarifying the rumors. Ridhima said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married, and if something important like this is happening in my life, I myself would come out and announce the news. There is no truth to this news.”

Shubman Gill has not yet responded to the rumors of a marriage. There were earlier rumors that he was seeing Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara was even present at many cricket matches and was seen cheering for Gill. But the two have never admitted to romance rumors.

Ridhima also said that she does not even know Shubman Gill. Ridhima is well-known for her roles in the television shows Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She also appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. In 2019, she competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and finished second runner-up.

