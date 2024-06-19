Rahul Dravid will soon be stepping down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team (men), and it seems that the search for the next capable person to mentor the team is over. Amid several reports and speculations, the man of the moment, Gautam Gambhir, is looking to be the favorite after his scheduled interview happened yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

As we reported earlier, Gambhir applied for the head coach post before the May 27th deadline. Being India’s team coach is not easy and requires traveling 10 months a year, so none of the veterans were interested in applying for the role. However, Gambhir was interested in the job and applied for it. According to reports, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), including Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik, interviewed him yesterday via a Zoom call.

It was later learned that WV Raman (former head coach of the Indian women’s team) also applied for the post, and his presentation went well with CAC. Despite Raman’s impressive presentation, the latest reports state that Gautam Gambhir’s name is almost locked as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team (men).

For those who don’t know, as of now, Rahul Dravid is the head coach, and his tenure will end after the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup. So, the announcement of the next head coach is expected to come sooner than expected. As Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship helped Kolkata Knight Riders in lifting the IPL 2024 trophy, fans are excited to see how he handles the team India.

ANI’s report also states that Gambhir has demanded separate teams for different game formats, which BCCI has agreed to. Whenever Gambhir officially joins the post, he is expected to bring in a new set of support staff.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related updates & stories!

Must Read: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Enjoy A Lucrative Annual Pay Of 5 Crores+? Here’s All You Need To Know About Their Contract & T20 Match Salary!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News