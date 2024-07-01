India won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29, 2024, and the entire nation erupted in celebration. Our skilled cricketers won every match, maintaining a powerful streak until the final victory against South Africa. Love and praise for the Indian cricketers poured in on social media. A few hours ago, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, made a big announcement on his social media page.

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and others were seen in tears on the ground the moment India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024. This victory was particularly emotional for Virat, Rohit, and Ravindra Jadeja as they announced their retirement from T20Is, leaving their fans deeply moved. However, there’s exciting news that will surely make all cricket fans happy.

Prize Money For Team India After T20 World Cup Win

Jay Shah took to his ‘X’ (formerly page) and shared that he will give Team India Rs 125 crores as the prize money. Shah posted, “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!”

Netizens are quite delighted to hear the same. In the reply section of this post, several people shared their reactions. One person wrote, “Give 20cr Only to Bumrah”. Another posted, “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20i cricket. – A fairytale ending for two of the greatest ever.”

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024

Meanwhile, after winning the World Cup, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of lifting the trophy. He wrote, “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great, and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. jai hind.”

Rohit Sharma also posted a picture of lying in peace on the cricket ground. He wrote, “This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us.”

