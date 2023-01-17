Lately, Johnny Depp has been the newsmaker for mostly wrong reasons. The actor is known for his impeccable acting skills but he has been in the news due to his personal life turmoil with his ex-wife Amber Heard. But today, we’ll be taking a look at his heart-touching gesture on the sets of Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Depp is known for his large-heartedness. Stories of him being generous are quite popular and his fans truly adore him for that. Due to such a quality, the actor received tremendous support during his legal battle with Amber Heard. Even now, despite him losing several projects, his popularity hasn’t dimmed a bit.

Coming back to our throwback story, Johnny Depp is known for keeping his cast and crew happy. As per Giant Freakin Robot, one such instance took place when he shed a staggering amount of $75,000 to buy around 500 coats for a team of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. For the unversed, some portions of the film were shot in England and as the British weather for its freezing temperature, the actor decided to spread some ‘warmth’.

The entire cast and crew of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was touched by Johnny Depp’s gesture and even netizens showered praise on him back then.

Meanwhile, recently Johnny Depp won hearts by enacting the role of Captain Jack Sparrow as he sent a sweet message of support to a terminally ill fan. The 59-year-old put on the costume to send a loving message of support to a terminally ill 11-year-old boy, as he has been battling a heart condition.

