Dwayne Johnson in the last two years has only made news in connection to the DCU. It is self-explanatory because he was making Black Adam, which that released and the buzz remained for a long time. When that started fading, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DCU to create storms that are still very much active. While all of that is still very much being spoken about and fans want Dwayne as Black Adam to have a future, The Rock is now accused of being partial towards one of DCU’s projects and leaning on Netflix’s Red Notice’s side.

While The Rock saw multiple films released in 2021 and 2022, he was always at the theatres. Two prominent ones were his DCU debut Black Adam and Netflix-backed Red Notice. But between the actor gigs, he was also involved in the behind-the-scenes of many projects. One of the projects he was linked to as the producer was the DC League Of Super-Pets. Not many are aware but yes, he was indeed involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now if the latest reports floating around are to be believed, Dwayne Johnson even after pushing for producer credits in DC League Of Super-Pets did very little to promote the movie so it could have reached a wider audience. The accusation also claims that at the same time, he overtly promoted Red Notice and charged a bomb for the same which included $1 Million for a post. Read on to know everything about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Dwayne Johnson who has been thriving to give DCU good shape did not do good for the DC League Of Super-Pets. While he took the producing credits, he did little to promote the movie. An insider said, “His demands increased and the returns just weren’t there.” Leading to him not doing much.

The report says he went on to promote a non-DCU movie by charging $22 Million, counting $1 million for each post on Twitter and Instagram. There are no confirmations on these, so we must take it with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: X-Men Star Jennifer Lawrence Making Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut By Reprising Mystique?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News