Keanu Reeves one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, who has gained a new set of popularity after starring in two of the biggest modern action franchises, The Matrix, and John Wick had once rejected one of the biggest war movies from a legendary director like Oliver Stone for a reason that can be very hard to digest. Wondering what it can be? Well, scroll below to get the scoop!

Platoon helmed by Oliver Stone is one of the biggest war movies made back in 1986. However, the lead character Chris Tyler in the movie went to Charlie Sheen after Keanu Reeves turned him down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film industries are all about ‘What Ifs’. A director who is making a movie doesn’t know if it will blow up at the box office or will sink down but still, he or she makes it with a belief that it might work out. However, back in the day, Keanu Reeves wasn’t very sure about doing a war movie that required a lot of violence and action. Well, it can be hard to digest when Keanu stars in two of the biggest action-packed franchises as the lead character. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Oliver Stone revealed that before going to Charlie, he had offered the role to Keanu, but he had rejected it.

Talking about Platoon and Keanu Reeves, Oliver Stone shared, “Keanu turned it down because of the violence. He didn’t want to do violence.” Well, it seems Keanu didn’t want to risk his career by doing a war movie as he still had limited acting experience, and he was intimidated by the role. And Platoon being a movie made by an acclaimed director not famous with a fairly limited budget was not something he was looking for to grab the box office’s attention and fame.

Well, Oliver Stone’s Platoon showed Charlie Sheen’s performance and proved his worth as an actor. And on the other hand, Keanu Reeves attained his success and fame much later through his own way.

Did you know about this incident? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Patiently Answering A Young Fan’s ‘Rapid Fire’ Questions After A Long Flight Go Viral, Netizens Call Him ‘The Perfect Human Being’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News