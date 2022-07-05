Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actor in Hollywood. He is well known for playing the role Neo in Matrix series. Some of the other films like Speed, the John Wick series, and The Devil’s Advocate are to his credit.

While Keanu is a popular actor, he is known for his friendly nature as he is for his stellar filmography. Now an encounter with a young fan is going viral on social media, and it goes on to prove that fans love him for his humble nature.

A TV producer Andrew Kimmel took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a picture, wherein Keanu Reeves was seen signing an autograph for his young fan as he stood next to the actor. A series of tweets were also shared by Kimmel detailing the entire conversation between Reeves and the young fan.

Andrew shared the photo and wrote, “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

Explaining the conversation with Keanu and the young fan, Andrew Kimmel tweeted, “Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

Andrew also wrote, “Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a Broadway show! Kid: What broadway show? KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY? KR: Midtown!”

Andrew Kimmel then explained how Keanu Reeves started to question the young fan after the latter was running out of questions. He wrote, “By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Take a look at the entire thread of his tweet below:

The tweet went viral on the microblogging platform and fans responded with admiration for Keanu’s behaviour with the kid. One comment called him ‘the perfect human being’.

Needless to say, Keenu Reeves indeed has a benevolent personality. Isn’t it?

