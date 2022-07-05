BTS fans might be taking a while to process the fact that the members are going to focus on their solo careers henceforth but the one thing nobody can steal away from them are the countless memories that keep coming up on YouTube through Bangtan bombs. The latest one of the lot shows how the members rehearsed for Grammys this year even though most of them were either injured or diagnosed with COVID 19 just a few days before the final performance.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for the recent BTS Festa live session where they announced that they have decided to take a break from making music as a group. They will now bring more solo projects to the forefront and it has already begun with J-Hope’s latest drop, Jack in the Box. They promised to be back again a huge part of the fandom believes that South Korea’s mandatory Army service has a lot to with their decision.

In the most recent development, BTS’ team dropped compiled footage from the time the band performed at Grammy this year and let’s just say nothing came easy. The clip shows all the struggles they went through, with J-Hope and Jungkook testing positive at the last moment.

In one of the scenes, the rest of the BTS members- SUGA, RM, Jimin, and V were seen rehearsing for the big event at the venue and one sequence that particularly caught the attention of the fans was the part where Jimin greeted the background dancers in Korean but most of them did not give him a reply.

BTS’ Baby Mochi seemed quite disappointed about getting no response and even spoke to SUGA about it. “I’ve been saying hello to everyone but I don’t think anyone heard me. I said hello in Korean but maybe they don’t understand”, he said. SUGA, being the sweetheart that he is, tried to console Jimin subtly as he said, “They probably didn’t realise it”.

This gesture by the dancers towards Jimin has left a part of the internet quite upset. A few people believe it was just because he was inaudible due to the mask while others found it rude and unacceptable. Here’s the BTS clip.

