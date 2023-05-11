Zack Snyder, who co-wrote and directed 300, was much loved by fans when it hit screens worldwide in March 2007. Starring Gerard Butler as Leonidas, the King of Sparta, the fictionalized retellings of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars made millions at the box office – way more than the lead actor ever imagined.

In a recent interaction, the actor got candid about the film, prepping for the role and meeting the director for the very first time. However, the thing that caught our attention is Butler thinking the movie would suck while filming it. For those who don’t know, the film was made on a budget of around $60- $65 million and minted over $450 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by FandomWire, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerard Butler spoke at length about Zack Snyder’s 300. The actor – who played King Leonidas in the 2006 epic historical action film, opened up about how ecstatic he was to meet the director and revealed that they clicked the moment they first met. He said, “I met him for coffee in the valley. I came in like a force of nature, but I was met with an equal force of nature, and the two of us came together like a whirlwind.”

However, things were a little different while filming. Further in the interview, Gerard Butler revealed that he felt silly wearing leather shorts and a long cape. Given that the film was entirely shot on a green screen, it seems like the actors found filming a little difficult, with Butler even thinking the film would be a flop. The actor said, “There were times you would walk around in your red cape and little leather underpants and someone would point at nothing and say, ‘Look! A burning village!’ And I remember going, ‘Oh my God. This movie’s going to suck.”

Talking about his workout to get into shape for the role, Gerard said, “I worked out six hours a day — two hours of CrossFit-style training, two hours bodybuilding, and two hours on fight choreography. In some ways, I was ruining my body, but I was looking amazing doing it.”

Besides Gerard Butler as Leonidas, Zack Snyder’s 300 also starred David Wenham as Dilios, Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo, Giovanni Cimmino as Pleistarchus, Dominic West as Theron, and many more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Natalie Portman Opened Up On Being S*xualised As A Child At 13 & How Her Debut Film ‘Leon: The Professional’ Now Looks Cringey, Complicated

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News