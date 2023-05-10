Jennifer Lopez established her foot in Hollywood quite early in the 90s. Three decades later, the actress is still one of the finest stars of all time. A lot of people are in awe of the beauty and do not seem to age at all. But well, the fact remains that JLo works really hard to look eternal. She has a strict routine that involves a healthy diet, active lifestyle and vigorous exercise. That’s the reason why she looks as phenomenal as she does in anything she wears – and does not wear!

In 2020, JLo broke the internet by dropping a post on social media that showed her totally n*ked. It was for the cover of one of her music videos, and my-oh-my, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. Scroll on to learn more.

Jennifer Lopez’s song, In The Morning, was released in 2020 and is one of the hottest music videos of the singer. In one of the scenes in the video, JLo can be seen as an angel with wings with nothing on her body. The ten-second video on her Instagram handle showed Jennifer in a similar pose. She posed completely n*ked and cupped her b**bs to hide only the n*pples. While her underb**bs were on display in one front pose, they were covered with her arms in another pose.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Different clips focused on different parts of Jennifer Lopez’s body, and she looked s*xy in every single pic. The actress strategically hid her lady parts by crossing one leg over the other. While the curves of her a** were visible, the rest were blurred out.

The Hustlers actress flaunted her shoulder-length blond bob hair that looked wet and curly. For the makeup, she wore heavy bronzer and soft brown smokey eyes, along with peach lips. It appeared as if the singer had a good amount of body bronzer as the lady was glowing like a diamond – as big as the one spotted on her finger!

This shoot is proof that Jennifer Lopez is one of the boldest and s*xiest actresses in Hollywood ever to exist. And that toned body is a warning that she can kick anyone’s a** easily!

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

