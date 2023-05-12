American actor Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood’s most loved stars. His performance as Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation & Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was widely appreciated and is quite well known now. With the popular roles, he has established himself as one of the leading actors in the entertainment industry.

Now it is well established that he is a talented actor, but it isn’t his only skill that has people talking. He is another popular A-lister with a unique background and path on his way to stardom. He was a stripper. Scroll down to know more.

Chris Pratt opened up while talking to BuzzFeed. Sharing the experience of being a stripper, he said, “I was always a very much n*ked person. I loved always to get n*ked. I was very free, so I thought I may as well get paid.”

When Chris Pratt initially got into the stripping biz, he was just 18 years old, but he didn’t let that stop him. He revealed that he got booked for several gigs and even auditioned on a stage for a club, but that was not his most memorable performance.

The Star-Lord also recalled that his most memorable job was taking it all off for his friend’s grandmother’s birthday party. “It was a surprise,” he said, laughing. “I don’t know how it got around to them, but they paid me $40. I was never like Magic Mike, you know. I did go one time and audition on a stage for a club, but I don’t think I got the job. I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.”

What he lacked in Channing Tatum-esque gyration skills, though, he made up for with hard work and creative business ventures to raise money to eke out a living. “I cleaned peoples’ cars, painted murals, worked for my dad, worked at a burger joint, was a room service waiter, worked at the snack bar at a bingo hall,” he said, rattling off a very varied and lengthy résumé.

“I babysat and mowed lawns; I picked blackberries and sold them. I was always very enterprising as a kid. I was always trying to find some way to make money,” Chris Pratt added.

