Adipurush has become the talk of the town owing to all the negative reasons. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the leads, the film is directed by Om Raut. After being touted as the adaptation of the epic Ramayana, the writer recently stated it is inspired not adapted. While the film is being bashed left, right and centre, Mukesh Khanna is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

A while back we reported what film writer Manoj Muntashir said while addressing controversies around Adipurush. Mukesh, who played Bheeshm in Mahabharat, often reacted to Bollywood controversies on his YouTube channel. Here’s what he has now said about Prabhas starrer.

Taking to Instagram, ‘Shaktimaan’ fame Mukesh Khanna called Adipurush the biggest joke of the century and wrote, “Adipurush iss sadi ka sabse baddha mazak hai. Adipurush hamare pavitr Granth Valmiki Ramayana ka bhyanakar apmaan hai. Kisne dikhane diya diya un logo ko ye gambhir dussahas? Censor board? Kya Janta maaf karegi unhe. Kya janta flop karegi iss mehengi film ko? Dekhna baaki hai.”

In his YouTube video, Mukesh Khanna bashes Om Raut for allegedly not reading Ramayana before making Ramayana. He went on to call out writer Manoj Muntashir for his sleepy screenplay and worst dialogues. Not only that, he also slammed Prabhas for only showing off his body as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan for trying to make Raavan humorous. He even called Nawab to make such comments in his community as it will create ruckus. Watch the video below:

Earlier, after Adipurush teaser was dropped Mukesh Bhatt had slammed Saif Ali Khan for looking like Khilji. He had then said, “We can’t stop you to change your film. If you have 400-600 crores, you can spend and make this film but if you change the look of the characters so I want to say this that your film will not work because you are playing with the audience’s beliefs by telling them that you are making Ramayan. If you’re making a film on such topics maintain the image of the story and the audiences’ belief.”

