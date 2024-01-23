Ankita Lokhande has been in the limelight since her entry into Bigg Boss 17. Unfortunately, the reasons aren’t very positive, as her relationship with her husband, Vicky Jain, and his family is in turmoil. Amid it all, Rhea Chakraborty’s remark on media witch-hunting her after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has resurfaced. Netizens are blaming the Bigg Boss 17 contestant and accusing her of taking advantage of the situation! Scroll below for all the details.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment. The unfortunate incident took place days after Rhea ended their relationship and moved out of his house. His family filed an FIR against the Jalebi actress with allegations such as abetment to suicide and fraud, among many others.

Media trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty over her involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. She, along with her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were accused of procuring drugs for the late actor and were sent behind bards. The actress was released on bail almost after a month and faced a brutal trial from the media.

At the India Today conclave 2023, Rhea Chakraborty’s mother refused to speak about the turmoil faced by their family. Reacting to the same, the actress shared, “It’s only natural that they don’t want to speak. I’m very proud of them for being here and supporting me. And being in front of the camera and the media. Given that media was the enemy, intruding into our lives and ripping us apart piece by piece. And trying to destroy us for no understanding of ours. We don’t understand it till date!”

Rhea Chakraborty finds support years after Sushant Singh Rajput death

Rhea Chakraborty found massive support from netizens years after the unfortunate incident. A social media user has reshared the video on Reddit, and many have dragged Ankita Lokhande into the matter. Trolls are slamming the Bigg Boss 17 actress for speaking against the Chehre actress and claim karma is now hitting her back.

A user wrote, “Ankita played a major role in doing her and her family very dirty during that fiasco”

“Ankita took advantage of this situation and blamed Rhea for sushant’s condition….anyway karma happens…now see her condition in the biggboss,” reacted another.

A troll commented, “Ankita Lokhande did her dirty.. Karma is real seeing Ankita struggle today with everything she accused Rhea of…”

A fan praised Rhea Chakraborty and wrote, “The grace. No family should go through what they went.”

“Ankita and SSR’s sisters did the worst thing ever! While Rhea was clearly traumatized after SSR’s death all these two ever did was to milk his death and crucify Rhea,” read a comment.

About Ankita Lokhande’s controversial Bigg Boss 17 events

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law made several controversial statements in public. She claimed that her family was never in favor of her son Vicky Jain’s marriage with the Pavitra Rishta actress. Salman Khan also lost his calm over her remarks and gave it back to Vicky’s sister-in-law during a family special on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Vicky Jain was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house today, and it is now to be seen what he has to say about his mother’s claims.

