New TV shows are launched every now and then. Despite being promoted widely, some sustain and manage to get the audience’s attention, while others fail to do so. One such TV show is ‘Chand Jalne Laga,’ which went on-air in October last year and is already on its last leg. Yes, you heard that right! Starring Bigg Boss fame Vishal Aditya Singh along with Kanika Mann in the lead roles, the show also features Gurpreet Singh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi, Trishna Mukherjee, Shefali Mahida, and Krishna Gokani in the key roles.

Now, here’s a shocking piece of news for all those who loved Vishal and Kanika’s TV show. According to the latest media report, the makers have decided to pull the plug on the show. After going on air in October last year, its last episode will air on February 15, 2024. Scroll down for details.

Reportedly, the reason behind ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ going off-air so soon is best known to the makers. However, the media report states that despite the change in its timings, its TRP ratings remained the same. A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “Yes, Chand Jalne Laga is winding up on February 15 for reasons best known to the channel and the production house. Despite a change in the time slot from 8 pm to 6.30 pm, the ratings remained decent. That’s why the decision to pull the plug on it has taken the audience of the show by surprise.”

Chand Jalne Laga was earlier in the news when Sheezan Khan entered the show after his stint at Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul as a parallel lead. However, within a month of his entry on the show, he decided to quit.

Spilling the beans on the same, he had told the leading portal, “I was promised the role of the parallel lead, but it was reduced to just another character. I had no choice but to quit the show. I am now looking at taking up a role that will do justice to my talent. As an artiste, the factors that govern my choice are substantial screen time and a performance-oriented character.”

While the rumors of Chand Jalne Laga going off-air are strong, there’s no official confirmation on the same. Let’s wait and watch how the makers would react to it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: ‘Ramayan’ Star Arun Govil Looks Seemingly Disappointed As He Couldn’t Seek Blessings Of ‘Ram Lalla’s After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News