Indian television shows are the lifelines of middle-class households, with homemakers generally connecting to the daily soaps, and that is the reason why Indian TV shows and actors enjoy a massive popularity and fan following. One such show is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), which has made actors like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan superstars.

The daily soap that airs on Star Plus premiered in 2009 with Hina as Akshara and Karan Mehra as Naitik Singhania. The show was based on the plot of love vs arranged marriage, where Akshara and Naitik are married in an arranged setup, while Akshara’s brother Shaurya goes for a love marriage.

Years later, YRKKH took a leap with Akshara and Naitik’s kids, Naira and Naksh, taking the story forward. Naira was played by Shivangi Joshi, who falls in love with Kartik, played by Mohsin Khan. The story further took a leap and introduced Kartik’s daughter, who was named Akshara yet again and played by Pranali Rathod. She falls in love with Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopda.

The show has yet again taken a leap with Akshara’s daughter Abhiraa, played by Samridhii Shukla. But guess who is the richest of them all?

Here’s a list of all the lead pairs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and their individual net worths ranked.

Hina Khan – 82 crore

Hina Khan was the OG Akshara on YRKKH. She shot to stardom playing Akshara until she revamped her image with Bigg Boss. The actress enjoys a net worth of almost 82 crore, a whopping 13566.66% higher than the actor from the show who has the least asset worth.

Harshad Chopda – 49 crore

The second richest actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Harshad Chopda, who played Dr. Abhimanyu Birla. Harshad made his debut in 2007 with Sab TV’s show Left Right Left, which is still relevant to date. Kudos to him! He enjoys a net worth of 49 crore, earning almost 2 crore annually!

Karan Mehra – 42 crore

The third in this list is Akshara’s Kartik, actor Karan Mehra, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 10. The actor, who enjoys a 42 crore net worth, was embroiled in the ugliest divorce battle with ex-wife Nisha Rawal, who accused him of cheating and filed a domestic violence case against him.

Shivangi Joshi – 37 crore

Next in line is actress Shivangi Joshi, who played Naira on YRKKH. Shivangi is one of the highest-paid actresses in the TV industry, who was paid 7 lakh per week for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She owns a house in Mumbai worth 2 crore.

Mohsin Khan – 25 crore

Behind Shivangi is Mohsin Khan, who played her on-screen partner Kartik in the show. Mohsin made his debut in 2014 with the show Love By Chance before he was cast as Kartik. The actor enjoys a net worth of 25 crores, according to various sources, and enjoys 4.2 million followers on Instagram. Reportedly, his charges for a single post cost 80 thousand INR.

Pranali Rathod – 23 crore

Actress Pranali Rathod started early on television in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. However, her breakthrough came through Saudamini in Barrister Babu. She was also loved as Radha in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye before she was finally cast as Akshara in YRKKH. The actress, at 24, owns a net worth of a whopping 23 crore!

Shehzada Dhami – 6 crore

With the new leap on the Shehzada, Dhami plays Advocate Armaan Poddar, Abhiraa’s (Abhimanyu and Akshara’s daughter) husband. The actor enjoys a net worth of 6 crore even before he has made his mark in the industry, which is quite impressive.

Samridhii Shukla – 60 Lakh

The newest kid on the block is Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhiraa in the show. The actress has a net worth of around 60 lakh, but looking at the trajectory of her seniors, it can be assumed well that she will climb the ladder to success soon.

