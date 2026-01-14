Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu once shared her experience of working with her co-stars in Qarib Qarib Single and Milana. She spoke about the emotional weight of losing two of her former co-actors, Irrfan Khan and Puneeth Rajkumar. In one of the interviews, she reflected on her time working with both actors and shared how their absence still feels personal, even years after their passing.

Parvathy worked with Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Single and with Puneeth Rajkumar in the Kannada film Milana. While the films belonged to different worlds, her memories of both actors are tied closely to the warmth and respect they brought to the set. Unfortunately, both actors passed away, causing a loss to the Indian film industry.

Speaking openly about loss, Parvathy explained how working closely with someone creates a deep bond that does not fade easily. She said that losing co-actors feels different because of the shared worlds and characters they build together.

“There’s something strange about losing a character to death. We created these characters and these worlds together, and it still hasn’t settled,” she shared. For Parvathy, the memories go beyond professional collaboration and remain emotionally close.

Remembering Irrfan Khan’s Quiet Sensitivity

While reflecting on Irrfan Khan, Parvathy spoke about the gentle and thoughtful presence he carried. She felt that his sensitivity was something deeply rooted in who he was, both on and off screen.

During the conversation, Parvathy also spoke about Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan, and his emotional openness. She felt that such softness does not come without a nurturing environment. “That softness doesn’t come from nowhere,” she said, hinting at the values Irrfan may have lived by. This comment arose while discussing whether she believed Irrfan was a feminist, to which her response leaned more toward his actions than his labels.

Puneeth Rajkumar: A Star Loved By Millions

Parvathy’s memories of Puneeth Rajkumar were filled with admiration and respect. Known lovingly as “Appu” by fans, Puneeth was more than just a popular actor in Karnataka. He was someone who shared a deep connection with his audience.

She recalled how Milana enjoyed an exceptional theatrical run that lasted for over a year, something rarely seen. For her, this success reflected not only the film’s appeal but also Puneeth’s strong connection with the people.

What’s Next For Parvathy?

On the professional front, Parvathy is preparing for her OTT debut with Storm, produced by HRX Films. She will also be seen in I, Nobody, where she stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

