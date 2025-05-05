Dear Babil Khan, We Know It's Hard But Hang In There, Remember Irrfan Sir Struggled, Waited & Did Not Stop Till He Made It! [Opinion]

So, most of you must have been lazying this Sunday but for some heartbreaking reasons, Babil Khan, was at an emotional high this Sunday! In the early hours of a Sunday morning, the Logout actor posted some videos on his Instagram stories that were shocking. He called Bollywood fake and some actors rude.

This was followed by an apology from his team clarifying his statements, reasoning out that all of us have good and bad days, it was that bad day for Babil, who holds the legacy of one of the brightest stars of Indian Cinema – Sir Irrfan.

Babil Khan deleted the videos, which went viral like crazy on the internet, and then he deleted his Instagram account, only to restore it later. While Babil was obviously tired and frustrated about Bollywood’s work culture, here is the good part- his peers genuinely came out to support him! And now that Babil is back, taking strength from each and every little note, we decided to acknowledge this move that required a lot of courage.

Dear Babil,

Well, the bottom line, I think you must have understood, is that all of us have bad days, and yes, life is unfair for most of us. In any professional setup or personal! Life is unfair for that field professional who has to choose to work from home to take care of his single mother post-COVID and had to compromise his promotions and career growth, settling down for much less than he could have achieved! Life is unfair for that married girl who had to leave her single mother and settle in a family that refused to treat her as one of their own!

Life is unfair for a filmmaker who is struggling and has good content to serve, but it is overlooked, and the audience chooses some chest-thumping hero over his quality content. Life is also unfair for that star kid of your age who has been subjected to trolls even before she was an adult! But you know, all of us have to fight and try to make a balance to survive amidst all this biasedness and unfairness!

And there are times when we are so obsessed with all the unfairness around us that we fail to see the extra life offers us in between. For you, Babil Khan, it has been all the Love in this entire world that was offered to Sir Irrfan and transferred to you by default. No starkid, trust me, none of them has been showered with so much pure Love except for you. All of us right now are concerned for you. Say why? Because you hold the legacy of one of the greatest actors we have had. You hold the legacy of a man who left a never-ending void in all of our hearts. The man whose loss was personal to all of us!

Babil, hold on to this strength, to this Love, and hang in there; keep grinding, and do not give up because your father didn’t. Right from playing a small role in mythological series on Television to doing things that many might not even remember, he never surrendered! The man who did not have Rs 300 to submit his fee for the National School of Drama, but the man who made sure that you have everything you might need, even if he is not around! I know how hard it is to lose a parent; I lost mine a few years back. I know there are days when we feel the urge to surrender. But find your clan, your bunch who will hold you tight in those days. I believe you already have them; you know them!

Last but not least, read each and every piece of advice offered to you when you are in doubt. Recently, actor Harshvardhan Rane gave a golden offering of dos and don’ts to you. Honestly, you might want to skip the dos for the moment because, let’s face it, it is hard currently! But treat that ‘dont’s list’ as the Bible without wasting a second!

In one of the interviews with Filmfare, Irrfan Sir once said, “I did experience frustration at some point. But I concentrated on getting comfortable with my craft instead. Though I didn’t enjoy doing Television much, I used it as a learning ground. Envy and frustration make one feel caged. It’s been a personal battle not to fall into this trap because if you give in to it, the noose only gets tighter.”

Stay strong Babil Khan, I hope you come back stronger, better and happier from whatever place you are suffering right now. Till then, I will wait, for another strong performance. Probably all you need is to Logout from this place!

With Love,

An Irrfan fan!

