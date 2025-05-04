Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, recently made the news after a vulnerable clip of him calling out Bollywood and mentioning names of fellow stars, such as Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Arjun Kapoor, went viral on Reddit.

The video sparked immediate concerns on social media, with fans worrying about the Logout star’s mental health. However, Babil’s family and team issued an official statement shortly after. “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey,” the statement began.

“Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon,” it continued. “That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context,” it mentioned.

“In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry,” the statement clarified.

“We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips,” it concluded. Babil Khan’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, also shared the statement on her Instagram story.

