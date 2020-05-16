Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s THIS Actor Was A Part Of Shaheer Sheikh & Saurabh Raj Jain’s Mahabharat

After Bhavya Gandhi’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, Raj Anadkat took over as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu. Since then has won the hearts of many with his portrayal of the mischievous yet responsible teenager. Now, the young actor recently revealed that he was also a part of Shaheer Sheikh, Saurabh Raj Jain and Pooja Sharma starrer, Mahabharat. Surprised? Read on further to find out more on it.

While speaking in an interview, Raj Anadkat informed that before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he has also appeared in shows like Ek Rishta Saajedari Ka, Ek Muthi Aasman and Mahabharat. However, he wasn’t the lead in any of those shows. “I have been a part of many. It wasn’t a very important character but I played third brother of Kauravas among 100 and I was part of the show until the leap was introduced,” Raj told Spotboye.

Interestingly, the show is now being re-run on Star Plus amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, and Raj Anadkat informed that his fans are now noticing him in it. “I am not watching the re-telecast but many of my fans are watching it and they keep sending me screen shots and ask if it’s me? So, I feel that great finally I am being noticed (laughs). After seeing the responses I did see one of the episodes, where I could see myself minorly. I was 15-year-old when I shot for it,” Raj added.

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat is making the most of his free time by sharing some fun videos on his Instagram handle. One such video saw him groove on Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie, which got him a reaction from Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “That bounce in the hair though,” she commented. Well, this shows that Raj is not only popular among his fans but also with his colleagues. Great going boy!

