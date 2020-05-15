Mahabharat’s Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly Feels The Show Was A Dress Rehearsal For Real Life Assault: “I Was Brutally Thrashed…”

Roopa Ganguly is best known for her portrayal of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. But little did that actress know that what she would shoot for her part in the mythological soap would soon happen in her real life as well!

While Roopa Ganguly is known for her boisterous and fearless personality, the actress said that she faced a tough time owing to her personality traits. Roopa opened up about an incident when she was brutally thrashed by a mob of goons in the middle of the road. The actress said that at the time of the incident she felt that her role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat left like a dress rehearsal for the same!

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the traumatic experience, Roopa Ganguly said, “On 2nd October 1988 began the telecast of Mahabharat where I played Draupadi. How was I to know that was just a rehearsal for what happened on 22nd May 2016 when I was attacked at Diamond Harbour (near Kolkata). I was beaten to the ground by a large bunch of goons, my saree was torn off (a la Draupadi). My head was repeatedly banged against my car. Did they mean to kill me? Maybe not. That would’ve created stink for Mamta Banerjee’s government. But they meant to leave me seriously injured.”

Ganguly further said, “There were women with me. And while I was being brutally thrashed I kept gesticulating to them to flee. Later when I was left for half-dead I drove myself to the hospital while my female companions gave me direction. I couldn’t see through my eyes. I’m still partially blind in one eye.”

While these are things one can only imagine, we wonder how Roopa Ganguly a firebrand in herself and an active Member of Parliament must have been through this ordeal. The former actress says, “When a woman is subjected to physical violence, she is scarred forever. I had welters and black and blue bruises all over me. Those healed. But the pain and humiliation within remains. I remember feeling doubly concerned about the rape victim for whom I was fighting for justice. She was one of the reasons why I was attacked. If I was not safe, how could she be safe?”

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat is being rerun on Doordarshan amid the lockdown as shoots of tv serials and movies has been suspended owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

