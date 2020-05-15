Paatal Lok: Twitterati Crown Anushka Sharma’s Debut Production As Best Of 2020, In Love With Jaideep Ahlawat

Amazon Prime Video saw the release of their much-awaited original series Paatal Lok and it has roared with its entry. Co-produced by Anushka Sharma, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the show released today and in no time has started winning hearts. The Internet has already crowned it as the best of 2020 and below are the reactions of the netizen and what they feel about the show.

Paatal Lok, an investigation thriller is a 9 part take at the reasons of what creates the monsters that the criminals become. The show follows a police offer, played by Jaideep Ahlawat on an investigation of a high profile case. Twitterati has already started hailing the show.

A Twitter user wrote, “Paatal Lok a great combination of truth, politics and Crime💯🔥 another Masterpiece by @PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok”

Another wrote, “#PaatalLokReview Paatal Lok is really BRILLIANT. Great dialogues, great experience & as usual @Jaiahlawat lived his role. Its a must watch web series. Like Virat’s cover drive @AnushkaSharma produced a brilliant web series.#PaatalLok.”

Crowning it the best, one reaction read, “Paatal Lok is by far the best web series coming out of India. You can’t miss it. @Jaiahlawat did the role of his career, Raw and real. It couldn’t have been better. #VocalForLocal #PaatalLok.”

While there were praises, criticism also followed. A few users found Paatal Lok to be a propaganda driven and glorification of criminals.

A reaction read, “Paatal Lok : another liberal propaganda, but performance wise Jaideep Ahlawat rocks.” Another user talking about glorifying evil said, “#PaatalLok is a propaganda serial to portray GOVT, CBI, HINDUS and Pro Govt Media in bad lightAfter it captures viewers Intrest in first 3-4 episodes it slowly moves to it’s main point to Glorify Terrorist as victims of GOVT Conspiracy.”

Below compiled are a few reactions, please scroll:

It's a great combination of truth, politics and Crime💯🔥 another Masterpiece by @PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/gqQf1QJH1v — Shivam Raghuwanshi (SRTG) (@ShivamR25748683) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLokReview it is really BRILLIANT.

Great dialogues, great experience & as usual @Jaiahlawat lived his role.

Its a must watch web series.

Like Virat's cover drive @AnushkaSharma produced a brilliant web series. #PaatalLok — Chirag Chittora🇮🇳 (@ChiragChittora5) May 15, 2020

This is by far the best web series comming out of India. You can't miss it. @Jaiahlawat did the role of his career, Raw and real. It couldn't have been better. #VocalForLocal #PaatalLok — ShivaM Deol (@shivam_deol) May 15, 2020

Just finished watching #PaatalLok , one of the best Indian investigate thrillers out there. Brilliant writing and raw and outstanding performances by @Jaiahlawat @IshwakSingh @nowitsabhi. Absolutely loved the show💕🔥@PrimeVideo @AnushkaSharma @prosit_roy — Whiskey Blanket (@Hot_priestt) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok : another liberal propaganda, but performance wise Jaideep Ahlawat rocks — Amit Singh (@bhokaliamit) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok is an amazing show.Really impressed by the script the characters.should be something to keep waiting for season 2 and so on.Good job to the writers and everyone related to the show @PrimeVideoIN @PrimeVideo #AmazonPrimeVideo #indiantvseries #TVseries # — Anashwar (@anashwar25) May 15, 2020

#PaatalLok is a worthy rival to #SacredGames and an undisputed best series of 2020. Must watch ! — Pritam_S (@PritamS_Speaks) May 15, 2020

. #PaatalLok is a propaganda serial to portray GOVT, CBI, HINDUS and Pro Govt Media in bad light After it captures viewers Intrest in first 3-4 episodes it slowly moves to it's main point to Glorify Terrorist as victims of GOVT Conspiracy

. — All Seeing I (@SooooooooooTrue) May 14, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!