Paatal Lok: Twitterati Crown Anushka Sharma’s Debut Production As Best Of 2020, In Love With Jaideep Ahlawat

Amazon Prime Video saw the release of their much-awaited original series Paatal Lok and it has roared with its entry. Co-produced by Anushka Sharma, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the show released today and in no time has started winning hearts. The Internet has already crowned it as the best of 2020 and below are the reactions of the netizen and what they feel about the show.

Paatal Lok, an investigation thriller is a 9 part take at the reasons of what creates the monsters that the criminals become. The show follows a police offer, played by Jaideep Ahlawat on an investigation of a high profile case. Twitterati has already started hailing the show.

A Twitter user wrote, “Paatal Lok a great combination of truth, politics and Crime💯🔥 another Masterpiece by @PrimeVideoIN #PaatalLok”

Another wrote, “#PaatalLokReview Paatal Lok is really BRILLIANT. Great dialogues, great experience & as usual @Jaiahlawat lived his role. Its a must watch web series. Like Virat’s cover drive @AnushkaSharma produced a brilliant web series.#PaatalLok.”

Crowning it the best, one reaction read, “Paatal Lok is by far the best web series coming out of India. You can’t miss it. @Jaiahlawat did the role of his career, Raw and real. It couldn’t have been better. #VocalForLocal #PaatalLok.”

While there were praises, criticism also followed. A few users found Paatal Lok to be a propaganda driven and glorification of criminals.

A reaction read, “Paatal Lok : another liberal propaganda, but performance wise Jaideep Ahlawat rocks.” Another user talking about glorifying evil said, “#PaatalLok is a propaganda serial to portray GOVT, CBI, HINDUS and Pro Govt Media in bad lightAfter it captures viewers Intrest in first 3-4 episodes it slowly moves to it’s main point to Glorify Terrorist as victims of GOVT Conspiracy.”

