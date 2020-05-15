Climax: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Adult Star Mia Malkova, Calls Her ‘Director’s Actress’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma never misses a chance to stay in headlines and make heads turn. Off late, the Satya maker has been in news for his controversial tweets on various serious issues. Apart from his controversial views and tweets, RGV also has been in news from the past number of months following his directorial Climax with adult star Mia Malkova.

It was yesterday when the wait among Mila Malkova fans for the teaser of her debut Bollywood film, Climax, came to an end. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser of the film. Following the teaser release, fans had all praises for Mia, and it didn’t take much time for it to go viral on social media.

After receiving all the rave reviews for Climax teaser, Ram Gopal Varma praised Mia Malkova as he tweeted, “@MiaMalkova⁩ is a directors actress unbelievably professional in her dedication towards doing justice to my vision of CLIMAX #Climax”

. ⁦@MiaMalkova⁩ is a directors actress unbelievably professional in her dedication towards doing justice to my vision of CLIMAX #Climax https://t.co/QsgwbRNjAs pic.twitter.com/2kVTWjFJvA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 15, 2020

With Climax it is for the second time where Mia Malkova has worked with Ram Gopal Varma, the duo has earlier worked together for a documentary film God, Sex and Truth. The film was a short documentary about strength of female sexuality and beauty.

More about Climax, the trailer of the film which is touted to be an action thriller will be unveiled on 18th May 2020, at 9.30 am.

