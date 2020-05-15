Saif Ali Khan Starrer Dilli’s Writer Gaurav Solanki REVEALS The Real Reason Of Quitting Season 2

Saif Ali Khan is all set to star in his second web venture Dilli, releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Recently while it was out that the show has got a green signal for the second season, it was said that writer Gaurav Solanki has opted out of the show. Now he has opened about his exit and no, he did not leave because of a fall out with anyone.

Dilli stars Saif Ali Khan as a politician and also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Jane Dias. The show delves into dirty politics, College politics, murders, sex scandals and more. It was said that the show has been revamped for a second season even before the first has released. But Gaurav Solanki will not be the writer for the season 2.

Reports had then claimed altercations between makers and Gaurav. The Dilli writer has now opened up on why he chose to quit. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, “I am developing something else and want to concentrate on my script. There was no fallout. If I wanted to concentrate on my film, I knew I’d have to leave, and decided to do so in the midst of writing season one itself.”

Gaurav Solanki, who has Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana to his credit, calls the new project he is working on ‘Precious’. For the unversed, in the past, Gaurav had revealed that the makers of Dilli did not involve him in the entire filming process of the show. He was amazed that even after him being the writer he wasn’t given the chance.

Dilli is directed by Bharat fame Ali Abbas Zafar. Lead Saif Ali Khan in an earlier interview had stood with Ali in the debate. Saif said that the director is the in charge of the sets. It isn’t a writers place to be. He did appreciate Gaurav Solanki’s work and called him a gem.

