Madhurima Tuli’s SHOCKING Revelation: “Was Called Behenji & Low Society For Not Speaking Proper English”

Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli faced a very sweet mix-up when her fans mistakenly took 13th May as her birthday was wrongly mentioned on her Wikipedia page. She started getting a load of messages because of the same after which she clarified that her real birthday is on 19th August.

Madhurima Tuli recently recalled a certain bitter experience she faced when she was in school. She was born in Orissa but shifted to Dehradun and did her schooling from there. She poured her heart about getting bullied in school.

In a conversation with TOI she revealed, “When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment ‘Arre kitni behenji hai’, ‘she is so LS (low society)’. But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me better. I became a confident person.”

Regarding her birthday mix-up, her ex Vishal Aditya Singh also called her to wish the same. She said, “Vishal called me to wish me and I was like ‘Kaisa pyar tha’ you don’t even remember my birthday. He didn’t remember my birthday. But ya, he told me he was confused with the dates but I am glad. At least he called.”

