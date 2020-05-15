All Episodes Of Voot’s Illegal Get Leaked & This Time The Culprit Isn’t TamilRockers

Piracy is one problem that not just Indian cinema but world cinema has been batteling for very many years. But over the recent years, the digital world too has been engulfed with problems of rising piracy. While Tamil Rockers is a notorious website known to leak films within hours of its release, Filmyzilla too has been at it for quite a while. The latest entertainer to fall prey to piracy by Filmyzilla is Voot’s web-series, Illegal.

The series features Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Aditi Tailang, Ankit Gupta, Parul Gulati, Kriti Vij, Nikhil Sangha, Deepak Tijori, Rishab Chadha and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sahir Raza, Voot’s Illegal takes you through the daily rut inside one of the country’s top law firm. A complex case that runs around a lawyer tried to save a woman accused of murdering her own family and yet another case of high profile rape case.

Voot’s ‘Illegal’ has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers. It is certainly sad to see such good content fall prey to the vicious crime of piracy that has been going on for years now. In the past, Filmyzilla has leaked big-budget films like Dabangg 3, The Lion King, John Wick 3 and many more.

You will find several HD prints of Hollywood and Bollywood films apart from web shows on this platform. While Koimoi condemns any such act of privacy, we also urge cine-lovers to avoid watching pirated prints and promote businesses of movies and web shows by watching it on the original platforms they release on.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!