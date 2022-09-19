T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta is set to release the next film – ‘Code Name: Tiranga’. Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

An espionage action thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. While Harrdy Sandhu who is an established and sought after singer, will surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.

Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, Ribhu Dasgupta, says, “I am glad to announce my next film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starring ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022.

