Social media influencer Uorfi Javed has become a popular name among the netizens; she surely makes people stop and turn with her out-of-the-box fashion statements, and normal people cannot measure her creativity level. Whenever she steps out of the house, she makes sure to make headlines with peculiar fashion choices, and that makes her get into trouble at times. But nothing can stop this social media influencer as she makes yet another bold post despite of a police complaint lodged against her.

Uorfi, who is currently a part of the popular television reality show Splitsvilla X4, is known to turn anything and almost everything into a clothing material, including the chains in a bicycle! She is often spotted on Mumbai roads posing for pictures as the paparazzi are also delighted to click her images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A complaint was lodged against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on the social media platform, yet that doesn’t seem to stop the influencer as she recently shared another post on her Instagram wearing a harness-styled bodysuit made out of cloth strip cutouts. She captioned the video clip, “Shameless , distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty 🤌🏻😋”, and regardless the netizens started trolling her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

One of the users commented, “Pagal such main psychiatrist ki jaroorat hey”

Another said, “Didi forget to wear the saree, she’s just wearing thr borders embroided on the saree!”

“Look at her clothes Ye konsa fashion hai.. Very shameful,” a user said.

A comment read, “Pehle media ko sharam ani chahiya aise logon ko promote karte hain chee”

“Iska ek bhi post nahin dalna chahie ladkiyon ke naam per kalank hai,” another wrote.

“Ladki ke naam per kalank hai,” a user reacted.

Uorfi Javed shared the viral clip on Tuesday, a day after the police complaint was lodged against her. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT and before being an influencer, she has done a few television serials; Uorfi was also a part of the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Shivani Bhatia. She is currently a contestant in Spiltsvilla X4.

Must Read: Did Divya Agarwal Take A Dig At Trolls Shaming Her Over Varun Sood Breakup? Says “Still Here Holding Secrets From People Throwing Dirt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News