The holiday season is around the corner, and with that, there is love in the air as there is probably a new couple in the town. Popular actress, Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, has allegedly found love on the sets of Balika Vadhu 2. Read on to find out who that lucky guy is!

Shivangi is a popular face on the small screen, and she made her acting debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, but she rose to fame as Naira Singhania/Sirat Shekhawat Goenka in YRKKH. Her chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan has won the hearts of many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been a rumour that Shivangi Joshi is dating her co-star, Randeep Rai, from Balika Vadhu 2. According to rumours and a report by ETimes, a source confirmed the news of their dating. The source quoted,”Shivangi and Randeep were cordial with each other during the shoot of Balika Vadhu 2. Love found its way much after the show wound up. It’s been around three months since they started dating, and by the looks of it, they are going strong. They have been spotted outside each other’s buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits.”

However, both the actors have denied the rumours!

According to the report, Shivangi Joshi denying the rumours, said, “No, this is not true. I don’t know where this is coming from.” On the other hand, Randeep too denied it and went with the most common thing that most celebrities say. He said, “Shivangi and I are just friends. I have very few friends, and she is one of them.”

Balika Vadhu 2 was the reboot of the long-running series Balika Vadhu which aired on Colors, whereas Shivangi Joshi’s version could not hold up to its predecessor. The show started in 2021 and ended within a year in 2022 on Colors. After that, it was streaming on Voot, but that too ended within a month. Shivangi was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Earned Whopping 150 Crores In Advertising Revenue, Guess The Earnings Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News