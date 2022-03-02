TV actress Shivangi Joshi has become of the most-loved actresses. The actress, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is also seen in Balika Vadhu 2 as everyone’s favourite Anandi. Television’s one of the longest-running shows Balika Vadhu, led by Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Bannerjee, returned to the small screen with its 2nd season. But unfortunately, the show which premiered in 2021, enjoyed a short stint and aired its last episode last week.

While the news of the show going off-air shocked one and all, makers announced its spin-off as titled Balika Vadhu – Anandi Ka Naya Safar but on their OTT platform Voot.

Unfortunately, Balika Vadhu 2 led by Shivangi Joshi, failed to create the magic like its first installment, following which it made a swift exit from the show and shift to OTT. Now during her recent interview, Shivangi aka Anandi broke her silence and revealed that the show has not ended. It is coming on Voot. Revealing the reason for its conclusion on TV, Joshi said, “I don’t think end-end raha hai. The reason it ended on TV is because they wanted to continue the journey further on OTT. So that has continued.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi said, “Yeah, it didn’t do very well on TV, but it’s working well on OTT platform. Both the mediums have their own audiences, so we are happy that it’s on OTT now, and we will get a new audience. People will see a different concept of Balika Vadhu now. So it’s nice, the storyline is very interesting and also relatable. The situations that will be created (on the show) will be very relatable. Today’s generation will be able to connect with Anandi.”

When Shivangi was asked if the 10-year-long gap between the two seasons got the audience disconnected, she disagrees to agree. She said, “I don’t think so, because that character was loved so much, and I think that love and everything is still there. You know for that matter Naira (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), if we take a break of ten years and if we do the same thing again, I don’t think audience ko disconnect (hoga).”

“Obviously kuch time ke liye agar aapko nahin dikhte hain toh woh scene hoga, but when they see the character again they will give the same love and appreciation,” she added.

Towards the end when Shivangi Joshi was also asked about the difference between the new and old Anandi. She said right from Anandi’s dressing sense to the way she talks, everything has changed.

