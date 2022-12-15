Social media influencer and television actress Uorfi Javed makes headlines with her talent for turning anything and everything into ‘fashion’. She is known to make some bold fashion statements and is often captured by the paparazzi on the streets posing for photos, but that many at times turn into trolling, and the actress also received r*pe and death threats for that. Recently her ex-broker too threatened Uorfi, which she shared on her social media account.

Uorfi is known for her boldness, and she faces every obstacle head-on and even makes it known in public. She did not have much luck in the television industry until she came to the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by director Karan Johar. After that, she became a social media influencer and one of the most searched Asian celebrities in the world.

Coming back to the threats that Uorfi Javed received recently and she shared excerpts of her conversation on the story section of her Instagram account. Sharing the screenshot of the conversation, the actress wrote, “So this man was my broker 3 years back. He randomly started msging me; he even called and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like ‘Hindustani Bhau’. It’s because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body.”

Uorfi took a jibe at Hindustani Bhau in her post, but this is not the first time the two took a dig at each other. Previously also, Hindustani Bhau made comments about her attire, and she slammed him for that. For the unversed, Hindustani Bhau is also a social media influencer who is known for creating videos with abusive content.

Speaking of Uorfi, she also shared the picture of the broker who threatened her with the text, “This is the man, unfortunately, I’m not in India otherwise, I would have definitely complained about him. But I hope you guys see the problem here, because one man decides to openly threaten me, other men think it’s ok to call me and threaten to kill me, r*pe me.

Let me tell you, ladies, today it’s me they are trying to control. When they are done with me, it’ll be you. It’s the control that they want.”

Uorfi Javed always unmasked her predators on social media and never backed out due to fear, and this time too, she closed it off by saying in her next story that she is learning MMA. Here take look at her post.

