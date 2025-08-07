Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review Star Rating:

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Nassar, Tanya S Ravichandran, Charitha Varma, Ravindra Vijay

Director: Deva Katta, Kiran Jay Kumar

Watch or Not?: The series offers insight into how the world works. It’s complex and time-consuming, so it might be worth a try if you enjoy political dramas. However, casual audiences are unlikely to find it engaging.

Streaming On: Sony LIV

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 9 Episodes of approx. 30 mins each!

Politics touches every aspect of our lives, whether we choose to engage with it or not. Even if you’re not a politician or don’t vote in elections, you’re still part of the system, as most public services are run by the government and shaped by political decisions. Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans attempts, with varying levels of success, to show us how politics is played, how politicians are made, and what forces them to make certain decisions. However, it is heavily fictionalized to enhance its cinematic appeal and to simplify the explanation of certain events.

The series highlights the contradictions in life created by a caste pyramid, where each level tends to oppress the one below it. This cycle continues downward, creating a chain of domination. However, when someone gains power and wealth, they are placed on seemingly equal footing with others, regardless of caste, at least on the surface. Beneath that, caste politics still persist. The political landscape is portrayed as self-serving, where even those who enter with noble intentions eventually get caught up in the system and lose their way. This mirrors the reality we see in the world around us.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: What It’s About

Mayasabha features multiple subplots, but at its core, it tells the story of two close friends who rise through the ranks of power together, only to become unwilling enemies due to shifting circumstances. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense political rivalry, including betrayals and even rebellion within one’s own family. It plays out like a modern epic, inspired by the political landscape of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The series explores the rise of the state’s first regional party and how it challenged the dominance of the once-powerful national party.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: What Works

The series attempts to portray the two main lead characters in grey shades, where they have their own flaws and no one is entirely good or bad. It attempts to address issues such as caste politics, the Emergency, the struggles faced by the common man during that period, the rise and suppression of Naxalism, and the disparity between the haves and the have-nots.



Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: Script Analysis

The series had good intentions, but the execution is where it fell short. The storytelling structure and style prevent viewers from fully enjoying the experience. One example of this flawed scripting and direction is the inclusion of too many themes, characters, and events happening simultaneously, which dilutes their impact. Characters are not properly developed, and their arcs are poorly handled. Friendships are formed and conflicts are resolved in just a few words, without any meaningful development or significant events that justify a change in perspective.

When it comes to antagonists from Delhi, they are portrayed as power-hungry and cartoonishly evil. From the middle of the series onwards, audiences may struggle to feel emotionally attached or invested in the characters and the events unfolding on screen. Overall, the character development is weak. The series would have benefited from giving each character a dedicated episode in the early part of the show to establish their individual backstories, rather than intertwining everything from the start.

The series also suffers from logical inconsistencies and events that lack proper explanation. As a result, the audience struggles to connect with the characters. Viewers need to feel what the characters feel, whether it is sadness, helplessness, or fear, in order to stay emotionally engaged. However, this series fails to deliver on that front. All of these issues can be traced back to the script, which remains the weakest aspect of the series.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: Direction, Music

The direction was good, but for a character-driven, large-scale series that spans decades of politics, the directorial efforts of Kiran Jay Kumar and Deva Katta could not overcome the weaknesses in the script. As a result, the series is not very enjoyable overall. The set design and CGI are noticeably lacking in a few instances, but these are minor issues that most viewers might not even notice or can easily overlook.

The music, however, stands out as one of the series’ strongest elements. It fits perfectly with every scene, and the title song is catchy, greatly enhancing the show’s overall impact. Visually, the series does a good job of capturing the look and feel of the era it portrays.

Some of the individual subplots are well-executed. For example, the series explores how armed insurgencies are born and how government attempts to suppress them often lead to even more insurgency, creating a never-ending cycle. It also highlights the government’s failure to address the root causes of these uprisings, identifying this as a major issue.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: Star Performance

The acting wasn’t bad at all. Almost everyone did their job quite well, and even some supporting cast members managed to impress with their performances. Aadhi, as Kakarla Krishnama Naidu, plays one of the protagonists, while Chaitanya Rao portrays M.S. Rami Reddy, the other. However, the primary focus is on Aadhi’s character.

As Iravati Basu, Divya Dutta delivered a performance that felt a bit underwhelming and did not fully live up to expectations. Srikanth Iyengar also had a prominent role and performed well. Tanya S. Ravichandran gave a solid performance as the romantic interest of one of the protagonists. Pudipeddi Sai Kumar, who plays a film star and the father-in-law of one of the protagonists, also handled his role effectively.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Review: The Last Word

The series is an epic with a lot to say, but the execution does not live up to its potential. The core of the story is solid, and it could have been much better than what we ultimately got. As it stands, the series feels a bit all over the place. It ends on a cliffhanger and teases the possibility of a second season.

3 stars!

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Trailer

