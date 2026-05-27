Mortal Kombat II is currently chasing the $100 million milestone at the box office in North America. It recently surpassed Jared Leto’s 2025 box office bomb Tron: Ares at the North American box office. The movie is also edging closer to beating another major release, which was released this year – Wuthering Heights. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The video game adaptation is performing worse than the other films currently running in theaters. The movie collected a decent $1.6 million on its third Monday. It is the biggest 3rd Monday ever for fighting game adaptations, having a 32.7% boost from last Monday after losing 808 theaters on Friday, in 18 days. The film has hit $74.2 million at the North American box office. It is the highest-grossing fighting game adaptation ever in North America.

Mortal Kombat II has surpassed Tron: Ares at the North American box office

Tron: Ares is the third film in the Tron franchise, featuring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges. It was a huge box-office disappointment despite a massive budget; the movie failed to attract enough audiences in cinemas. According to Box Office Mojo, Tron: Ares collected $73.1 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. The video game movie took 56 days to reach this number, while Mortal Kombat II has surpassed it in just 18 days.

According to industry trackers’ report, Mortal Kombat II is tracking to earn between $80 million and $90 million in its original run at the North American box office. Therefore, the Karl Urban movie would also surpass the domestic haul of Margot Robbie-led Wuthering Heights. For the record, Wuthering Heights collected $84 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Mortal Kombat II could beat it in its original run.

More about the movie

The Karl Urban starrer is on track to beat the global haul of The Drama. Internationally, the movie has grossed $45.9 million so far, and it’s still counting. Allied to the domestic total of the movie, the worldwide collection of the video game adaptation is $120.1 million. It is expected to end its theatrical run below the $200 million worldwide milestone. Mortal Kombat II will soon become the highest-grossing fighting game adaptation ever worldwide as well. The Karl Urban starrer was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $74.2 million

International – $45.9 million

Worldwide – $120.1 million

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