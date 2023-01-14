Suhana Khan who will be making her debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ happens to be one of the most popular star kids in the industry and her fans are waiting for her big Bollywood debut with a bated breath. Last night, the B-town celebrated Kajal Anand’s birthday which was a star studded affair and celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan and Suhana attended the bash. Netizens are now reacting to Suhana’s style wardrobe from last night’s event and body shaming her yet again on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Suhana never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her fashion sense. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. Off late, she has been in the news for her dating rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and neither of the two has confirmed the relationship but the buzz around the alleged couple is strong.

Now talking about Suhana Khan’s latest appearance, the actress was spotted wearing a short black bodycon dress and looked radiant as ever in it. Suhana donned her signature makeup with soft winged eyes, nude lips and her hair clutched at the back.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Yeh bleach se ekdin poore kaale log gore hojaenge 😂😂”

Another user commented, “bleach nahi, whitening injections. Ye Jo wheatish color pe stand le Rahi thee ab ye bilkul sufaid ho jaaye gee”

A third user commented, “nepo product👶”

What are your thoughts on body trolls targeting Suhana Khan for her latest stylish appearance? Tell us in the space below.

