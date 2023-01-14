Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which marks the end of his four-year-long sabbatical from the silver screen. Fans across the globe are super excited and the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. King Khan is in Dubai right now for DP World International League T20. The superstar’s video of helping his friend with her handbag is now going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it while calling him a ‘gentleman’. Scroll below to watch the video.

There’s absolutely no one like SRK in Bollywood and hence his massive fan following across the globe. Recently he was in the capital city for Auto Expo 2023 and met his friends at his hotel room at 2 AM in the morning and his fans were going gaga over the microblogging site Twitter.

Now, there’s a new video of Shah Rukh Khan that is doing the rounds on social media where he can be seen helping a friend with her handbag and the internet is having a meltdown looking at his gesture.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his official Instagram account, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Did he just help her wid her handbag wow a true gentleman … becoming more n more of his fan day by day😍…king of hearts for a reason…❤️🔥”

Another user commented, “this man is a gentleman god bless him 😚😚😚😚😚”

A third user commented, “King 👑 of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan 🔥”

What are your thoughts on netizens lauding SRK’s gesture of adjusting her friend’s handbag? Tell us in the space below.

